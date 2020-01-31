Modern Technology and It’s Impacts on Education

Many people view technology as a very important gift from God after that of life. It is the mother of all civilizations in the world. By affecting different facets of man’s way of living, technological advancement has redefined and changed the way people do things. Our current world today owes so much to scientific inventions.

Digital platforms and machines have greatly revolutionized the field of education. Teachers have found it easier to impart knowledge since the introduction of computers in education. Technological tools from Websites like washington.edu provide creative and innovative ways in which teachers can easily attain their objectives. On the other hand, it is much easier for learners to acquire knowledge; in fact, a student can get any kind of paper writing service that they seek from the many online sites. Because of the introduction of digital devices into the classroom setup, it has become more enjoyable to teach and learn.

Technological Application in Education

Today’s students prefer to use technology to study, and research reveals that modern equipment has increased their learning and interactivity. The human mind tends to work faster and easier when assisted by these digital machines, regardless of which part of life. Dependence on innovation has made students’ work smooth in schools, universities, and colleges in a variety of ways:

The Internet: The internet has progressed in importance over time, and those in the education world cannot undermine the impact of internet connectivity. There are over 4.1 billion internet users worldwide. To learners, the use of the web is such a blessing, despite the instances of fraud. Computers have found application in almost everything that we use today, from computer games to TVs, and our mobile phones. There is an amazing convenience in using the World Wide Web, it becomes easy to access tutorials and teaching materials that can improve and enhance the acquisition of knowledge.

Online degrees: A greater number of people are wishing to enroll in courses offered via the web to develop them by getting important life skills and certifications. Institutions around the world are using various computer applications and the net to offer amazing degree programs online. This concept will continue to grow with time as it is gaining a lot of support and awareness. Online degree programs are more common among working students who are looking for flexible programs of study.

How ICT Has Affected the Education Sector

In terms of acquisition and absorption of knowledge, ICT (Information And Communication Technology) has tremendously influenced education through the promotion of active learning. Information for examination is calculated and analyzed using ICT tools, performance reports are computerized and availed to the right persons for inquiry. ICT has enabled collaboration and cooperation among students and teachers regardless of the distance between them; also, they can interact and work with people of different cultures, hence improving their communication skills and global awareness. ICT promotes integrative learning, unlike in a traditional classroom setup where teachers only emphasize a particular aspect as far as theory and practice are concerned. It is easier to evaluate students using ICT with the help of the various interactive features, which provides useful feedback to teachers.

Advantages of technology in education:

Studying becomes exciting.

Those who have a busy schedule get the freedom of working from the comfort of their homes.

It provides the opportunity to learn technical skills that are needful later in the workplace.

ICT promotes “green revolution”, hence decreasing photocopying costs and the use of paper.

The disadvantages of ICT in education:

Reduces capacity to think and imagine.

It is time-consuming for the teachers.

Installation of digital teaching platforms, both in the form of hardware and software is costly.

The overuse of ICT can lead to health issues.

Therefore, because of automation, man can easily and more efficiently carry out complex and critical processes. A great transformation has happened to the way of living for better through the application of technology, and education is no exception.