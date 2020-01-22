Triple+ Camera Smartphone Penetration Rate, by Brand

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Triple Camera penetration by brands in Q1 2019. The revolution in smartphone photography is catching pace. All big smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, etc. are leaving no stone unturned to launch smartphones with Dual, Triple, Quad camera setup. On March 27, 2018, Huawei launched the world’s first Leica Triple Camera on its P20 Pro. Later, Samsung and Vivo also joined the bandwagon.

According to Counterpoint Research, in Q1 2019, about 30 smartphones were launched with three or more cameras. Interestingly, Samsung accounted for 27% of all smartphones launched with three or more camera setup during the March quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Counterpoint Research Graph ID 612

This is followed by the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer Huawei. Nearly 23% of all triple-camera smartphones sold globally in Q1 2019 were Huawei branded.

One must note that by the end of 2020, 35% of all smartphones sold globally will have triple or more camera sensors.

The premium smartphones such as Huawei Mate & P series, the Samsung Galaxy A series, the new Galaxy flagships, and Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are driving the growth of the triple (and more) camera sensor penetration.

