The above graph represents the number of broadband subscribers in India by type – wireless and wireline. The country recorded 2.67% month-over-month growth in the broadband subscriber base, totaling 661.27 million by the end of November 2019. Interestingly, the wireless segment accounts for a whopping 97% of the total broadband subscribers in the country.

Region India Source Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Graph ID 613 Duration Jan 2014 – November 2019

In November 2019, the wireless broadband subscriber base in India reached an all-time high of or 642.14 million, with 2.74% M-o-M growth.

It was December 2018 when the wireless broadband subscribers in India crossed the 500 million mark for the first time. The country achieved another milestone in September 2019 when the wireless broadband subscriber base surpassed 606.41 million.

The number of wireline broadband subscribers in India also reached an all-time high of 19.13 million in November 2019. That’s showed a monthly growth rate of 0.26%.

India’s Telecom Industry: Additional Information

India is currently the second-largest country in the world in terms of the number number of mobile subscribers and internet users. While the penetration of internet users in India is still moderate, mobile phone subscribers have almost hit the saturation point with 80% penetration.

The Telecom industry in India is going through consolidation after the debut of Reliance Jio. The government-backed BSNL is struggling and is almost on the verge of collapsing. On the other hand, in order to compete with Reliance Jio that has taken the industry by the storm with its future-ready network, all the top players have shaken hands.

Airtel and Tata Docomo merger paved the way for other companies struggling with declining ARPU and mobile subscriber base. Soon, Vodafone and Idea followed the footmarks and merged together to become the largest telecom provider in India. The celebration, however, was short-lived as Reliance Jio leapfrogged Vodafone Idea by the end of June 2019.

The telecom market in India is divided into three segments – wireless, wireline and internet services.

