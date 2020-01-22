India Top 5 Smartphones Share by Month

wdt_ID Month Rank Smartphone Model Shipments Share 1 July 2018 1 Xiaomi Redmi 5A 9 2 July 2018 2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 7 3 July 2018 3 Samsung Galaxy J6 6 4 July 2018 4 Vivo Y71 5 5 July 2018 5 Samsung Galaxy J8 5 7 October 2018 1 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6 8 October 2018 2 Micromax Bharat 2 Plus Q402+ 5 9 October 2018 3 Xiaomi Redmi 6 5 10 October 2018 4 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 4 11 October 2018 5 Xiaomi Redmi 6A 4

The above table shows India’s top 5 smartphone models share by month. With a 26% share, Xiaomi continues to dominate the India smartphone market as of Q3 2019. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro emerged as the third best selling smartphone in India in both, April and July 2019.

Region India Source Counterpoint Research Table ID 366

Stands at the fourth place, Realme accounted for a considerable 16% share of India’s smartphone market in Q3 2019. The growth was driven by Realme C2, which emerged as the top-selling smartphone in India in July 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A10 drove the sales for Samsung in India in Q2 and Q3 2019, as it accounted for 6% and 5% share in April and July 2019, respectively.

