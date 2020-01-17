Worldwide Wearables Shipments by Top Vendors, by Year

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the worldwide wearables shipments by top vendors, by quarter. In 2018, approximately 172.2 million units of wearable devices were shipped, with an appreciable 27.5% YoY increase. Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Huawei and Samsung are currently dominating the global wearable market.

Region Worldwide Source IDC Graph ID 609 Note CY starts from January 1st to December 31st

Apple continues to dominate the worldwide wearable market with a 26.8% share. The company shipped 46.2 million units of devices (include Apple Watches, AirPods, Beats headphones, etc.) in 2018, representing a considerable 39.5% YoY growth.

With a 13.5% share, Xiaomi secured second place in the global wearable market, shipped 23.3 million units in 2018. The growth was primarily driven by Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3, which alone accounted for over 30% of all wrist bands shipped during Q4 2018.

Fitbit was the only among the top 5 wearable companies in the world which shipped a lesser number of devices in 2018 as compared to the previous year. The company recorded a notable decline of 10% YoY in its 2018 wearable shipments, totaling 13.8 million.

Huawei once again surprised everyone by posting a staggering 147.3% YoY growth in its wearable devices shipments in 2018. Some newly launched products such as Watch GT, FreeBuds 2 Pro, etc., helped the company gain traction.

