World’s Top 5 Wearable Companies by Market Share, by Year

The below graph represents the world's top 5 wearable companies by market share, by year. In 2018, approximately 172.2 million units of devices were shipped, representing a considerable 27.5% YoY growth. Apple remained the market leader with a 26.8% share.

The above graph represents the world’s top 5 wearable companies by market share, by year. In 2018, approximately 172.2 million units of devices were shipped, representing a considerable 27.5% YoY growth. Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Huawei and Samsung are currently dominating the global wearable market.

NoteCY starts from January 1st to December 31st

Apple remained the market leader with a 26.8% share. That’s an appreciable increase from 2015 when the company had only 11.6% share in the global wearable market. A total of 46.2 million units of Apple Watches, Airpods, Beats headphones, etc. in 2018.

Xiaomi‘s share in the worldwide wearable market increased from just 3.8% in 2014 to 13.5% in 2018. The growth in Xiaomi wearables shipments was mainly due to the company’s stronghold in its home country of China.

Huawei and Samsung, both captured 6.6% and 6.2% share in the wearable device market worldwide, respectively.

