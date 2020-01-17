More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the world’s top 5 wearable companies by market share, by year. In 2018, approximately 172.2 million units of devices were shipped, representing a considerable 27.5% YoY growth. Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Huawei and Samsung are currently dominating the global wearable market.

Region Worldwide Source IDC Graph ID 610 Note CY starts from January 1st to December 31st

Apple remained the market leader with a 26.8% share. That’s an appreciable increase from 2015 when the company had only 11.6% share in the global wearable market. A total of 46.2 million units of Apple Watches, Airpods, Beats headphones, etc. in 2018.

Xiaomi‘s share in the worldwide wearable market increased from just 3.8% in 2014 to 13.5% in 2018. The growth in Xiaomi wearables shipments was mainly due to the company’s stronghold in its home country of China.

Huawei and Samsung, both captured 6.6% and 6.2% share in the wearable device market worldwide, respectively.

