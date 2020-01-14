Walmart International Quarterly Net Sales by Market

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of Walmart International net sales by market – Mexico and Central America, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, and others. In FY Q3 2020, the quarterly net sales of Walmart International segment amounted to $29,167 million. Interestingly, over 27% of that came from Mexico and Central America – the largest market for Walmart International. The total net sales increased nearly 2.2% YoY to $7,913 million during the quarter.

Region Worldwide (excluding United States) Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 603 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

With over 23%, Walmart International is the second-largest segment, operates in 26 countries outside of the United States.

Advertisements

The United Kingdom is the second-largest market, accounted for 23.9% of the total net sales for the Walmart International segment. Walmart UK net sales declined a notable 6% YoY to $6,961 million in fiscal Q3 2020.

Walmart International net sales from Canada also declined to $4,608 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020, from a record high of $5,017 million in fiscal Q4 2019.

Walmart International net sales from China market amounted to $2,718 million in fiscal Q3 2020, representing 9.3% of the total International net sales.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

Advertisements

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.