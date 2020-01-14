Sams Club Net Sales by Merchandise Category, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of Sam’s Club net sales by merchandise category, starting from fiscal Q1 2019 to the most recently completed quarter. Sam’s club, a membership-only warehouse club that also operates samsclub.com, is the third-largest segment of Walmart Inc. In FY Q3 2020, the quarterly net sales for Sam’s Club segment amounted to $14,625 million. Over 61% of that came from the sale of Grocery and consumables products.

Region United States, Puerto Rico, samsclub.com Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 602 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

Grocery and consumables net sales increased 4.6% YoY to $8,967 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019. On the other hand, Sam’s Club’s net sales from Fuel, tobacco and other categories declined a notable 10.6% YoY to $2,831 million. The Fuel and other categories consist of gasoline stations, tobacco, tools and power equipment, and tire and battery centers.

Technology, office and entertainment category includes electronics, software, video games, movies, books, etc. The net sales from this category also declined from $761 million in FY Q3 2019 to $741 million in FY Q3 2020.

Sam’s Club generated net sales of $1,228 million from its Home and apparel category in fiscal Q3 2020, with 1.6% YoY growth. This merchandise category primarily includes home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, jewelry, housewares, etc.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

