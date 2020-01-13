Walmart US Net Sales by Merchandise Category, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the Walmart US net sales by merchandise category, starting from fiscal Q1 2019 to the most recently completed quarter. In FY Q3 2020, Walmart’s US segment had net sales of $83,189 million ($83.2 billion), representing 65.5% of the company’s total consolidated net sales. Out of that, nearly 57.5% came from the online Grocery pickup and delivery business.

Walmart U.S. does business in three strategic merchandise units – Grocery (includes a full line of grocery items), General Merchandise (Entertainment, electronics, stationery, Apparel, etc.) and Health and wellness (pharmacy, optical services, clinical services, etc.).

Walmart US Grocery net sales increased a 3.4% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $47,845 million. That’s representing 57.5% of the company’s total net sales in the US. In fiscal Q4 2019, the retail giant generated a whopping $48,168 million from its grocery business in the US – the highest-ever to date.

Walmart US net sales from General merchandise clocked $25,196 million in FY Q3 2020, representing 30.3% of the total US net sales. In fiscal Q4 2019, the retail giant generated a record $32,422 million worth of net sales from its General merchandise.

Walmart US net sales from Health and wellness business also increased 4.4% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to $9,262 million.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

