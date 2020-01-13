Walmart Net Income by Quarter – From FY Q1 1996 to Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Walmart net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recently completed quarter. The “Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart” in fiscal Q3 2020 increased an astonishing 92.3% YoY to $3,288 million. However, on a quarterly basis, there was a notable 8.9% decline in the quarterly net income attributable to Walmart.

Growth in Walmart Quarterly Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 389 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

The fourth quarter of every year has always been the most profitable quarter for the company. Interestingly, the fiscal Q4 2011 was the first time when the “Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart” increased nearly 27% YoY to $6,056 million – highest till date.

It is important to note that fiscal Q2 2019 (ended July 31, 2018) was the very first time when Walmart ever reported the net loss in a quarter in the last 28 years. The company reported a net loss of $861 million.

Note: The “Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart” is the total “Consolidated net income” generates by the company in a quarter minus the “Consolidated net income attributable to noncontrolling interest”.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

