The above graph represents the Walmart International net sales by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1998 to the most recent completed quarter. In FY Q3 2020, the quarterly net sales of Walmart International segment increased a mere 1.3% YoY to $29,167 million. The segment accounted for a little more than 23% of the company’s total net sales during the quarter.

Region Worldwide (excluding U.S.) Source Walmart Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 193 Note Walmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

Walmart International is the second-largest segment, operates in 26 countries outside of the United States. The segment is divided into three major categories: retail, wholesale and other.

The fourth quarter of every year has always been the most promising quarter for the company in terms of both, net sales and revenue. It was the first time in fiscal Q4 2001 when the net sales of Walmart International segment surpassed $10 billion mark, accounting for 17.8% of the company’s total net sales in that particular quarter. The company took another 6 years to achieve another revenue milestone; the total International net sales increased an impressive 36.6% YoY in fiscal Q4 2007 to $22,734 million.

The highest net sales recorded by Walmart International segment was back in Q4 2013 which was $37,826 million. Since then it is declining.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

