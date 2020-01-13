Walmart Costs and Expenses by Quarter

The below graph represents the quarterly distribution of the Walmart Costs and Expenses, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recently completed quarter. In FY Q3 2020, Walmart's total cost of sales and operating expenses, both increased nearly 3% YoY and 2.2% YoY to $95.9 billion and $27.4 billion, respectively.

The above graph represents the Walmart Costs and Expenses by Quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recently completed quarter. In FY Q3 2020, Walmart’s total cost of sales increased nearly 3% YoY to $95,900 million ($95.9 billion). On a quarterly basis, the company reported a nearly 2.1% QoQ decline in the cost of sales. While the Walmart Operating expenses reached $27,373 million (27.4 billion) in FY Q3 2020, with a 2.2% YoY and 1.87% QoQ increase.

NoteWalmart financial year – Feb 1st to January 31st

In fiscal Q4 2019 (ended January 31, 2019), Walmart’s quarterly cost of sales reached an all-time high of $104,907 million ($104.9 billion), with 2.2% YoY growth. On the other hand, the company reduced its operating, selling, general and administrative expenses from a whopping $29,160 million ($29.2 billion) in FY Q4 2018 to $27,819 million ($27.8 billion) in FY Q4 2019.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.comSince then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

