There is quite a chance that you do not know much about Easton. It is a small setting in Pennsylvania and is a beautiful town. It stands in the Lehigh Valley and is on the crossroads between New York as well as Philly. It has small lodging options like the Tidewater Inn which is quite an amazing place to stay. But, apart from this it is quite a transportation hub and is known for being prominent in the Revolutionary War during the mid-twentieth century. Here are some top places where you can eat when here:

248 Diner



First things first, the best place here is for breakfast. Situated quite close to prominent properties like the Tidewater Inn, 248 Diner is perhaps the best you can get. Enjoy the signature omelettes here and don’t forget to try out the pop-up pancakes served here. The French toast here is to die for too! It is favourite amongst locals and we strongly recommend brunch or breakfast here.

Daddy’s Place



Being an authentic middle eastern spot situated towards the west, this place is quite an amazing hub to dine in or simply to carry away your food. It is well known for its entrees as well as the amazing open pies and wraps. It is a complete break from all the types of cuisines typically served in USA. So, enjoy your time here and make sure you make the most of your stay here in a culinary aspect.

Mister Lee’s Noodles



For oriental fans in the house, Mister Lee’s Noodles are the ideal getaway for you. It is the valley’s first ramen bar and has plenty to offer to its patrons. Enjoy each and every scrumptious bite and make the most of your experience with Mister Lee’s Noodles while at Easton. The ramen here is to die for and ask for the spread of soups since they’re quite amazing too.

Ashley’s



Try out the duck pierogies here or simply enjoy the vibe of this neighbourhood establishment. It has been in business for more than ten decades now and enjoying a meal here is legit like having touch a taste of history. Our tip is to enjoy the happy hour here. The fresco room and the dining experience here is simply wonderful. It is a must-visit according to us.

Two Rivers Brewing Company



Another of the best choices in Easton, this brewing company serves you authentic alcohol and is easily the best you can try out here. Head over for a beer and enjoy the lovely ambience of the place. They have good finger food and bar items to serve you too. So, ensure that you enjoy your stay here to the fullest with a fun evening at the Two Rivers Brewing company.

Even hotels like the Tidewater Inn have amazing restaurants here and offer plenty. So simply take your pick and enjoy all that Easton has to offer to you in terms of culinary experiences.