Auditing your website is a key to successful digital marketing. Not only they help locate bottlenecks for your SEO approach but also help in the smart conversion of prospects into customers faster than ever. A conversion optimization audit is one that tops the list to help marketers boost conversion rates by delightful margins. Nevertheless, companies often falter on making audits choosing to focus, just too much on SEO, ignoring the journey of the user.

Reportedly, only 52 of the organizations make use of their landing page to test conversions. While it’s essential to check the potential of your landing pages, it’s a shocker to witness how the rest 48 percent are ignorant about tools for optimizing their conversion efforts. There are a tonne of tips to shape up an effective CRO strategy, but not everything matters to everyone. In this post, we discuss why conversion auditing is necessary and how you can reap maximum benefits.

Do you need a conversion audit anyway?

Contrary to what many would like to believe, conversion audits do not give positive results right away. Instead, they provide with data to consider that needs to be incorporated to boost the conversion rate. The point is even if one is happy with their conversion reports, it’s still worthwhile to look into avenues where you can take your game up a notch. That is precisely where the conversion audit comes into the picture. In essence, the conversion optimization audit helps discover where your prospects are falling and why. For starters, a conversion audit requires one to do two crucial things:

Create a Minimum Viable Product (MVP)– It is all about offering a solution to solve a prospects’ fundamental problem, which also acts as a base to deploy your products or services to a broad audience.

Locate black holes of conversion – It is quite possible for two websites selling similar products or services, catering to a different set of audiences to have distinct conversion blackholes. You know little things that make a difference; for instance, a wrongly placed button, content with loopholes, targeting wrong traffic-These are the things that a conversion audit aims to find and fight.

How to successfully run a Conversion Audit

No audit can be successful without the right information that meets a specific criterion. A conversion audit in the face of zero traffic is never a befitting approach. But it’s not the traffic data alone that you need. You need to define a perfect customer for your business. Only then you will be able to tailor do your landing page. One great way to do so is through segmentation that puts forward different landing pages for different groups. With a tool like Facebook Pixel, life’s already becoming easy for online marketers. A conversion audit must identify the perfect customer matching with real-time traffic. If there’s a mismatch, it’s probably a wise call to redo your landing page.

One should have a clear idea about what they want their customers to do when they arrive. If your only aim is to make them leave their email addresses, whereas you are directing them towards an expensive purchase or subscription, you are ruining your chance of a conversion.

What people do upon landing on your website?

The most evident reason that one isn’t converting is that the customers are not taking the necessary action. So, if they are not clicking on the CTA button, the following could be possible reasons:

They click away and out immediately

They are being distracted to click onto any other page on your website

Scrolling down the page before clicking

Such scenarios are quite common since they don’t recognize your desired action to be their choice. So, knowing the details is very important when you run a conversion audit for your site.

A great tool to help you with this is Heatmaps. Heatmaps let you know where your users are getting focussed and where not. Accordingly, it becomes easy for one to adapt. May be your CTA button is not getting the desired attention, it might not be appalling and fixing the color or position can help. Similarly, your content may lack in highlighting the USP of your product, and moving it to someplace elsewhere; it’s an easy catch for the eyes can help.

Figuring out the odds

Another excellent tool for CRO that is helping marketers come up with solutions to multiple bottlenecks of CRO is Hotjar. The tool makes use of features like multivariate testing, A/B testing, heat mapping, scroll mapping, mobile analysis, funnel analysis, and expert feedback to help give shape to one single functional software. Hotjar optimizes conversions using three specific terms as follows:

Barriers – These are things that prevent an individual from converting into a customer or leave a website for no good. Slow loading time, irrelevant links, sub-par content are all examples of barriers.

Hooks – It refers to those things that help persuade in the conversion of prospects. Hooks can range from particular benefits of your product or service on offer, social proof, a perceived status, or just about any point that makes a prospect spend a considerable amount of time on your site before the actual conversion.

Drivers – Simply put, drivers refer to things that make your site look attractive for a visitor. Necessarily, these are the problems of your prospects that they are looking to solve, goals one looks to accomplish and products that are beneficial to purchase in the long run, and others.

CRO happens to be a highly strategic entity, and a good understanding of the above mentioned gives you a firm grasp over things.

Putting things to test

When it comes to conversion audit, UI treatments also play an essential role in driving changes. Nevertheless, in some cases, one might be hesitant to go forward with experiments. Optimizely is another great CRO tool to help run such experiments and track patterns for consumer behaviour changes and action workflow. Although there are quite a few tools on the server-side to help run similar tests for results, they aren’t everyone’s doing owing to its complex configuration and risk of site uptime on account of its failure. This is where Optimizely comes in handy as it gives one freedom from loading the content for page variants across each user. One can set up any amount to match and redirect multiple users towards specific URLs to display page design to one and all users.

Who should you choose to run a CRO Audit for your site?

There are three ways to go about performing a CRO audit for your site that include:

All by yourself

Hiring an agency

Hiring A Freelance Or Individual Contractor



No matter what your choice is, ensure that one has a good understanding of your brand and your philosophy to make conversions happen. Have you considered a CRO audit for your site? How was your experience? What were the challenges along the way? Let us know in the comments below.