Number of Infosys Million Dollar Clients, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the number of Infosys million dollar clients, by fiscal quarter. The total number of Infosys active clients increased to 1,364 in September 2019, from 1,222 active clients the company had during the same time a year ago. As of fiscal Q2 2020, the company has 693 clients in the $1 million + segment, 228 clients in the $10 million + segment, 61 clients in the $50 Million + segment, and 27 clients in the $100 million + segment.

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 599 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.