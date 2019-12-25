More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of Infosys employees, worldwide. As of September 2019, Infosys has 2,36,486 employees around the world. The company employed 7,457 new people in the last three months and 18,747 new people in the last 12 months. Out of those 236,486 employees, approximately 94.2% are S/W professionals and the rest 5.8% are from the Sales and Support team.

Growth in the Number of Infosys Employees: History

In fiscal Q2 2009, the number of Infosys employees surpassed 1,00,306 for the first time, from just 80,501 the company had in fiscal Q2 2008 – representing 24.6% YoY growth. Out of those 100,306 global employees, approximately 93,624 were S/W professionals, and rest 6,682 were from the Sales and Support team.

In fiscal Q4 2017, Infosys employee count increased to a whopping 2,00,364, from 1,94,044 a year-ago period. Approximately 94% of those were S/W professionals and the rest were sales and support departments.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

