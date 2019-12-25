More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Infosys quarterly revenue from operations, starting from fiscal Q1 2018 to the most recently completed quarter. Infosys global revenue reached a record-high in FY Q2 2020, amounting to $3,210 million. Out of that, a whopping 94% came from the software-related services, and rest 6% from the sale of products and platforms.

Infosys Revenue from Operations: History

The September quarter of 2019 (FY Q2 2020) was the first time when Infosys revenue from software services crossed $3,004 million mark, with 1.7% QoQ increase. The company also recorded a considerable 8.33% YoY growth in its software services revenue, from $2,773 million in FY Q2 2019.

On the other hand, Infosys revenue from products and platforms increased to $206 million in FY Q2 2020, from just $148 million in FY Q2 2019 – representing an astonishing 39.2% YoY growth. The company also recorded an impressive 15.7% QoQ growth in its products and platforms revenue.

Note: Infosys Group derives revenues primarily from business IT services comprising of software development and related services, consulting and package implementation and from the licensing of software products and platforms across the core and digital service offerings (“together called as software-related services”). And, the sale of products and platforms including Finacle – core banking solution, Edge Suite of products, Infosys Nia, Stater digital platform and Infosys McCamish- insurance platform.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

