The above graph represents the Infosys revenue and net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1996 to the most recent quarter. In fiscal Q2 2020, Infosys posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $3,210 million, with a considerable 9.9% YoY increase. Despite that, the net profit declined 1.55% YoY during the second fiscal quarter of 2020, amounting to $572 million.

Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

It is important to note that the Indian IT company reported its highest-ever net profit of $796 million in fiscal Q3 2018. During the quarter, the total revenue was $2,755 million.

Infosys quarterly revenue crossed the $1000-million mark for the first time in fiscal Q2 2008. Both revenue and net profit increased an impressive 37% YoY to clock $1,022 million and $273 million, respectively. The company took 6 years to achieve revenue milestone; the quarterly revenue of Infosys crossed $2,066 million mark for the first time in fiscal Q2 2014, however, the net income declined to $383 million, from $418 million in the previous quarter.

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

