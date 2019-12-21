Total Smartphone Shipments In China By Year: 2014 – 2018

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the annual growth in the total smartphone shipments in China by year. In 2018, about 397.7 million units of smartphones shipped in China, representing a 10.5% YoY decline. Among the top 5 smartphone brands in China, Huawei and Vivo emerged as the biggest winner, with 15.5% and 10.8% year-over-year growth in shipments, respectively.

Annual Growth in China Smartphone Shipments: History

Region China Source IDC Graph ID 589 Note Calendar Year – from January 1st to December 31st

One must note that in CY 2016, China smartphone shipments reached an all-time high of 467.3 million, with 8.7% YoY growth. After that, it has started declining.

In 2017, the China smartphone market declined for the first time; about 444.3 million units of smartphones were shipped during the year, according to data from IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. The decline in shipments was primarily due to Chinese smartphone manufactures making only minor upgrades to new products, which weren’t enough to incite new purchases. However, Huawei and Xiaomi emerged as the biggest winner.

The CY 2018 was the second consecutive year when the annual smartphone shipments in China declined. Apple, which has been ruling the US smartphone market, has experienced declines of its iPhone shipments for three consecutive years since 2016.

