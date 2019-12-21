Smartphone Shipments in China by Top Vendors 2014 – 2018

The below graph represents the smartphone shipments in China by the top 5 vendors. The China market witnessed a notable 10.5% YoY decline in its smartphone shipments, totaling 397.7 million in 2018. Huawei, once again, emerged as the leader of China smartphone market, with 105 million devices shipped.

The above graph represents the smartphone shipments in China by top vendors, starting from CY 2014 to the last completed year. In 2018, Smartphone vendors shipped 397.7 million units of devices in China, with a notable decline of 10.5% YoY. Huawei, once again, emerged as the leader of China smartphone market, with 105 million devices shipped. The company witnessed 15.5% YoY growth in its smartphone shipments in the Chinese market in 2018.

Surprisingly, among the top five smartphone vendors in China, only Huawei and Vivo witnessed some year-over-year growth in their smartphone shipments in 2018.

Apple iPhone shipments in China smartphone market continued to decline since 2016, primarily due to its expensive unit prices which became increasingly out of line with the tough market environment.

Xiaomi, which is dominating India’s smartphone market, secured 4th place in China smartphone market in 2018. The Chinese vendor shipped only 52 million units in the last year, with a notable 5.6% YoY decline. The decline in Xiaomi smartphone shipments in China market was mainly due to various factors such as adjustment of product mix and channel inventories, internal reorganization, etc.

