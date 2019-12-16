Reliance Jio Expenses by Quarter: FY Q1 2017 – Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the most recent quarter. In fiscal Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), the total quarterly expenses of Jio increased an impressive 32.5% YoY to Rs 10,861 crore – the highest-ever till date. The total expenses include Network Operating Expenses, Access Charges (Net), License Fees/Spectrum Charges, Employee Benefits Expense, Finance Costs (Net), Depreciation and Amortisation Expense, Selling and Distribution Expenses, and Other Expenses.

Growth in Quarterly Expenses of Jio: History

Region India Source Reliance Industries Limited, RJIL Graph ID 584 Note Reliance Jio Fiscal Year: April 01 – March 31

During the September quarter of fiscal 2017, the quarterly expenses of Reliance Jio amounted to Rs 6.25 crore, while the total operating revenue was Rs 0.01 crore.

Surprisingly, in just one year, the telecom operator increased its overall expenses to a whopping Rs 6,562.54 crore, representing 106.8% of its total operating revenue during FY Q2 2018 (July-Sep 2017).

In the fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2018, Jio further increased its quarterly expenses, surpassing Rs 10,326 crore mark for the first time.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.