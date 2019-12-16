More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio quarterly expenses by type – Network Operating Expenses, Access Charges (Net), License Fees/Spectrum Charges, Employee Benefits Expense, Finance Costs (Net), Depreciation and Amortisation Expense, Selling and Distribution Expenses, and Other Expenses. In fiscal Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), the quarterly expenses of Jio increased an appreciable 32.5% YoY to a record high Rs 10,861 crore. Jio network operating expenditure (opex) accounted for nearly 38% of the company’s total expenses in fiscal Q2 2020. This is followed by Finance Costs, Depreciation and Amortisation Expense, License Fees/Spectrum Charges, etc.

Reliance Jio Expenses by Quarter: History

Region India Source Reliance Industries Limited, RJIL Graph ID 583 Note Reliance Jio Fiscal Year: April 01 – March 31

Reliance Jio network operating expenses increased an impressive 58.3% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to a record high Rs 4,123 crore – representing 33.4% of the company’s total revenue.

The finance expenses of Jio during the September quarter of fiscal 2020 also increased a whopping 87.9% YoY to hit a record-high of Rs 1,871 crore.

Jio License Fees/Spectrum Charges has significantly been increasing since FY Q2 2018 (July-Sep 2017). During the September quarter of fiscal 2017, the telecom operator paid Rs 399 crore to the Indian government, which increased over 146% YoY Rs 983 in FY Q2 2019, ended September 2018.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.