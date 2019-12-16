Reliance Jio Net Profit/Loss by Quarter: FY Q1 2019 – Q2 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2017 to the most recent quarter. In FY Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), Reliance Jio net profit increased an appreciable 45.4% YoY to a record-high Rs 990 crore. On a quarterly basis, the company reported 11.1% growth in its net profit. The operating revenue of Jio also reached an all-time high of Rs 12,354 crore during the same quarter.

Jio Quarterly Net Profit/Loss: History

The quarterly net loss of Reliance Jio increased from just Rs 3.9 crore in FY Q2 2017 (July-Sep 2016) to a whopping Rs 270.59 crore in FY Q2 2018 (July-Sep 2017).

Reliance Jio reported its first profitable quarter in fiscal Q3 2018 (Oct-Dec 2017) when the net profit clocked Rs 504.38 crore.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

