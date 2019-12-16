Dedication combined with honest and wise efforts can result in miracles; Lei jun is one such example. Lei Jun is the co-founder of Xiaomi, a nine-year-old tech company that was founded in April 6th 2010. Within a short span of time under the leadership of Lei Jun, Xiaomi has clocked the valuation of nearly $21.15 billion and once became the world’s most valued tech startup. In fact, the company has been challenging the domination of some of the smartphone giants China for the last few quarters. Xiaomi has become the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer following heavyweights Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (KRX:005930).

Lei Jun is widely known as the ‘Steve Jobs of China’ due to his charismatic personality and dressing sense alike Steve jobs. He also enjoys a cult fan base akin Steve Jobs. The secret sauce of his success in his own words is ‘seizing the right opportunity’.

Date of Birth: December 16, 1969.

Net worth: 10.1 billion USD (16 December 2019)

“The competition might be too bloody, too bitter for others. For me, it had better get bloodier” – Lei Jun

Today, on Lei Jun’s 50th birthday we have brought few interesting, yet less known, facts about him:

“Even a pig can fly, if it stands at the centre of whirlwind”, is what Lei Jun believes in.”

